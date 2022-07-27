Azerbaijan announces timeline for using new digital signature by legal entities [PHOTO]

27 July 2022 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan's legal entities will be able to use the new SIMA digital signature from September 2022, Advisor at the country's Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Khaligov said, Trend reports.

According to him, the digital signature for individuals is currently provided free of charge, while for legal entities it will be a paid service.

"The information about its fees and cost will be made in the near future," Khaligov said.

