New appointments made for Azerbaijani Banks Association

The Azerbaijani Banks Association (ABA) has appointed new members to posts, Azernews reports.

CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank Javid Guliyev has been selected as a member of the Association's Presidium, while ABA Chief Economist Azizagha Haqverdiyev has been appointed Acting Head of the Azerbaijan Bank Training Center.

The corresponding decision was made at the regular meeting of the ABA's presidium.

The Azerbaijani Banks Association was founded by the initiative of 10 private banks in 1990 and was registered under the name of Azerbaijan Commercial and Cooperative Banks Association. It has been operating under the name of the Azerbaijani Banks Association since 1999. At present, 26 banks and 5 non-banking credit organizations, and Azericard LLC., Millikart LLC., the Azerbaijani Credit Bureau are members of ABA.

Its primary objective is to represent the interests of member organizations, assist in meeting their needs in various business services, as well as to coordinate their activities.

