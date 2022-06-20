Azernews.Az

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

20 June 2022 10:55 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 28.56 manat (0.9 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,124.2175 manat, down by 18.6796 manat (0.08 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 6

3,154.605

June 13

3,166.998

June 7

3,132.862

June 14

3,101.3355

June 8

3,140.4185

June 15

3,101.3355

June 9

3,152.242

June 16

3,112.9805

June 10

3,134.358

June 17

3,138.438

Average weekly

3,142.8971

Average weekly

3,124.2175

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.3595 manat (0.98 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.5509 manat, decreasing by 0.8799 manat (2.35 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 6

37.8596

June 13

36.805

June 7

37.4217

June 14

35.9768

June 8

37.4822

June 15

35.9768

June 9

37.6058

June 16

36.8314

June 10

36.7849

June 17

37.1645

Average weekly

37.4308

Average weekly

36.5509

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 21.93 manat (1.34 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,616.1373 manat, which was 91.443 manat (5.36 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 6

1,740.4005

June 13

1,638.9445

June 7

1,719.108

June 14

1,609.016

June 8

1,713.7785

June 15

1,609.016

June 9

1,713.4385

June 16

1,606.6955

June 10

1,651.176

June 17

1,617.0145

Average weekly

1,707.5803

Average weekly

1,616.1373

The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 10.6845 manat (0.33 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,170.1362 manat, down by 210.9207 manat (6.24 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 6

3,443.3245

June 13

3,253.5705

June 7

3,431.1695

June 14

3,084.565

June 8

3,399.745

June 15

3,084.565

June 9

3,340.6105

June 16

3,185.0945

June 10

3,290.435

June 17

3,242.886

Average weekly

3,381.0569

Average weekly

3,170.1362

