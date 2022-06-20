Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

20 June 2022 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 28.56 manat (0.9 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,124.2175 manat, down by 18.6796 manat (0.08 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 6 3,154.605 June 13 3,166.998 June 7 3,132.862 June 14 3,101.3355 June 8 3,140.4185 June 15 3,101.3355 June 9 3,152.242 June 16 3,112.9805 June 10 3,134.358 June 17 3,138.438 Average weekly 3,142.8971 Average weekly 3,124.2175

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.3595 manat (0.98 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.5509 manat, decreasing by 0.8799 manat (2.35 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 6 37.8596 June 13 36.805 June 7 37.4217 June 14 35.9768 June 8 37.4822 June 15 35.9768 June 9 37.6058 June 16 36.8314 June 10 36.7849 June 17 37.1645 Average weekly 37.4308 Average weekly 36.5509

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 21.93 manat (1.34 percent) last week.