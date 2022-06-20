Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 28.56 manat (0.9 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,124.2175 manat, down by 18.6796 manat (0.08 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 6
|
3,154.605
|
June 13
|
3,166.998
|
June 7
|
3,132.862
|
June 14
|
3,101.3355
|
June 8
|
3,140.4185
|
June 15
|
3,101.3355
|
June 9
|
3,152.242
|
June 16
|
3,112.9805
|
June 10
|
3,134.358
|
June 17
|
3,138.438
|
Average weekly
|
3,142.8971
|
Average weekly
|
3,124.2175
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.3595 manat (0.98 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.5509 manat, decreasing by 0.8799 manat (2.35 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 6
|
37.8596
|
June 13
|
36.805
|
June 7
|
37.4217
|
June 14
|
35.9768
|
June 8
|
37.4822
|
June 15
|
35.9768
|
June 9
|
37.6058
|
June 16
|
36.8314
|
June 10
|
36.7849
|
June 17
|
37.1645
|
Average weekly
|
37.4308
|
Average weekly
|
36.5509
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 21.93 manat (1.34 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,616.1373 manat, which was 91.443 manat (5.36 percent) less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 6
|
1,740.4005
|
June 13
|
1,638.9445
|
June 7
|
1,719.108
|
June 14
|
1,609.016
|
June 8
|
1,713.7785
|
June 15
|
1,609.016
|
June 9
|
1,713.4385
|
June 16
|
1,606.6955
|
June 10
|
1,651.176
|
June 17
|
1,617.0145
|
Average weekly
|
1,707.5803
|
Average weekly
|
1,616.1373
The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 10.6845 manat (0.33 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,170.1362 manat, down by 210.9207 manat (6.24 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 6
|
3,443.3245
|
June 13
|
3,253.5705
|
June 7
|
3,431.1695
|
June 14
|
3,084.565
|
June 8
|
3,399.745
|
June 15
|
3,084.565
|
June 9
|
3,340.6105
|
June 16
|
3,185.0945
|
June 10
|
3,290.435
|
June 17
|
3,242.886
|
Average weekly
|
3,381.0569
|
Average weekly
|
3,170.1362
