15 June 2022 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Active yeast, excluding yeast, dry, and bakery yeast will be subject to a 15 percent customs duty on imports, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan made changes, in this regard, in the commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity, and rates of import and export customs duties.

