CBA's chairman to meet heads of insurance companies

13 June 2022 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The administrative building of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold a meeting between the Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov and the heads of insurance companies (IC) on June 16, the CBA's press service told Trend.

The meeting will address issues in the insurance market under the chairmanship of Kazimov.

"Detailed information about the meeting will be provided a bit later," the press service added.

Furthermore, car owners with the smallest engines had earlier faced problems with compulsory civil liability insurance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz