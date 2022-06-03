Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss cooperation to promote investments

3 June 2022 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan and Moldova discussed cooperation in the field of investment promotion, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"We held a productive meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova Andrei Spinu. During the meeting we discussed the expansion of bilateral relations in the field of exports, the promotion of investments, as well as the organization of business forums," Jabbarov noted.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, from January through April 2022, the trade turnover with Moldova exceeded $8.4 million, which is an increase of five times compared to the same period of last year ($1.69 million).

--

