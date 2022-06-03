Azerbaijan, IMF discuss country's macroeconomic indicators

3 June 2022 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Representatives of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry and International Monetary Fund Mission Head to Azerbaijan Chad Steinberg have discussed the country's macroeconomic indicators and forecasts for the coming period, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed anti-inflationary measures in Azerbaijan, national priorities, the socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026, work to improve governance in state institutions, as well as state support for entrepreneurship.

They also exchanged views on the reforms implemented in the country and the impact of global challenges on the economy.

Azerbaijan joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on September 18, 1992. Since Azerbaijan's induction into the organization, the IMF has implemented several programs in Azerbaijan that foster economic growth.

