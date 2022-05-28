Azernews.Az

Saturday May 28 2022

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

28 May 2022 14:41 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 16

1.7

May 23

1.7

May 17

1.7

May 24

1.7

May 18

1.7

May 25

1.7

May 19

1.7

May 26

1.7

May 20

1.7

May 27

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0278 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0322 and amounted to 1.8155 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 16

1.7683

May 23

1.8004

May 17

1.7751

May 24

1.8128

May 18

1.7904

May 25

1.8199

May 19

1.7851

May 26

1.8160

May 20

1.7975

May 27

1.8282

Average weekly

1.7833

Average weekly

1.8155

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.014 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0019 manat and reached 0.0285 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 16

0.0263

May 23

0.0279

May 17

0.0265

May 24

0.0292

May 18

0.0263

May 25

0.0307

May 19

0.0268

May 26

0.0281

May 20

0.0273

May 27

0.0265

Average weekly

0.0266

Average weekly

0.0285

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0027 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0025 manat and totaled 0.1052 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 16

0.1097

May 23

0.1066

May 17

0.1087

May 24

0.1065

May 18

0.1069

May 25

0.1052

May 19

0.1065

May 26

0.1038

May 20

0.1065

May 27

0.1039

Average weekly

0.1077

Average weekly

0.1052

---

