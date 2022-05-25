Slovakia sees opportunities to utilize its potential in using geothermal energy in Karabakh

25 May 2022 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Slovakia has expertise in using geothermal energy and sees opportunities to utilize its potential in Karabakh, Slovakian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Lajčiak told Trend.

He pointed out that there opportunities for energy cooperation between Slovakia and Azerbaijan in green technologies.

"They lie mostly in Azerbaijan´s plan of transition to green energy and possible hydrogen transportation," the envoy explained.

In terms of gas and crude oil, Lajčiak noted that Slovakia imports practically all volumes from Russia and remains also the biggest transit country of the Russian gas to Europe.

"For illustration, the total capacity of the Slovak transit gas system is over 100 bcm per year. We perceive Azerbaijan as an important gas producer and also a potential transit country for gas produced by other Caspian countries. Slovakia supports the supply of Azerbaijani gas to European markets. The Southern Gas Corridor belongs to the priority energy projects of the European Union and we will consider how to be engaged in cooperating in this filed to get gas to Slovakia," said the ambassador.

