Slovakia considers economic projects in Karabakh very promising area of co-op with Azerbaijan - ambassador

23 May 2022 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The very promising area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia appears in economic projects of rebuilding social-economic life in Karabakh, Slovakian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Lajčiak told Trend.

"Slovakia was the first foreign country that introduced on 27 May the last year in Baku the integrated project of building smart city in Karabakh. The complexity of the Slovak project includes, among others, elements of cooperation with Azerbaijan companies, securing the financing of the project, green energy solution, facilities providing long-term employment as well as high flexibility of the project to be tailored upon Azerbaijan needs. Many countries are interested in participation of Karabakh economic revival. We believe our project has strong potential to be successful," he said.

The envoy noted that the years before COVID-19 pandemic confirmed successful stories of business cooperation between our countries.

"For illustration and better understanding the scope of our economic potential, I will mention at least some of them. For instance, prevailing majority of local Azerbaijan coins "Manat" were delivered by the Slovak company Kremnica Min,. Slovak companies Doprastav and Betamont participated at Baku – Heydar Aliyev International Airport highway construction, delivering signaling devices, several Air Traffic Control Towers for heliports on crude oil drilling platforms were provided by Slovak company iBross, nearly 800 railway containers for Azerbaijan railways were delivered by Vodohospodárske stavby, Azerbaijan locomotives were repaired by ŽOS Zvolen + ŽOS Trnava and just recently ANAMA signed contract with Slovak Way Industries on demining equipment for Karabakh demining activities," said Lajčiak.

He pointed out that all these successful stories represent good references to build on further cooperation.

"We would like to utilize the above business channels and to tap on their existing potential to continue with further contracts. In addition to this, we will put our efforts to explore new economic opportunities in the field of machinery, mostly automotive components, in software application and management solutions for some Azerbaijan companies and in promoting agriculture products. We have a lot of to offer and will do much more efforts in matchmaking activities in these spheres," added the ambassador.

