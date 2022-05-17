Azerbaijan and Austria have discussed prospects for cooperation in trade, economics, transport, ICT, agriculture, food security, energy, tourism, and culture fields, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the 10th meeting of the joint commission on economic, agricultural, industrial, technical, and technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria in Baku.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the current state of economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking about the cooperation issues, Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev noted that diplomatic relations between the two countries have a 30-year history.

He briefed the Austrian delegation on the reconstruction and restoration work carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The minister said that the document "Azerbaijan 2030: National priorities for socio-economic development" highlighted the development of SMBs, export growth, and the promotion of private investment as drivers of economic growth.

Nabiyev also added the importance of regularly exchanging information on Azerbaijani and Austrian exporters and their products and establishing direct contacts between business circles. In this regard, it was noted that the joint commission serves as an effective platform to facilitate this exchange of information and establish new business relations.

Moreover, the minister expressed confidence that the 10th meeting of the commission would be useful for the development of bilateral ties.

Following the meeting, the minutes of the 10th meeting of the joint commission on economic, agricultural, industrial, technical, and technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria was signed.

A delegation headed by Franz Wessig, co-chairman of the Joint Commission from Austria, and head of the Foreign Economic Relations Group of the Federal Ministry of Digital and Economic Affairs of the Republic of Austria, has arrived in Baku to take part in the meeting.

Additionally, a bilateral meeting was held between Franz Wessig and Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov.

During the meeting, they also discussed the current economic, scientific, and technical relations between the two countries. They exchanged views on the importance of the 10th meeting of the commission and the organization of the Azerbaijani-Austrian business forum.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Austria amounted to $220.6 million in 2021.

---

