Azerbaijan and Algeria have discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the sphere of small and medium businesses sector.

The discussion took place during a meeting between the chairman of Azerbaijani Agency for Small and Medium Business Development, Orkhan Mammadov, and Algeria's Ambassador Abdelouahab Osmane, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the parties noted that both countries are interested in expanding bilateral cooperation in the SMBs field.

The two men exchanged views on establishing relations and sharing experiences with Algerian organizations supporting the development of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as identifying potential areas of cooperation.

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency continues to hold meetings with local and foreign entrepreneurs in order to expand relations and implement new business initiatives.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria were established on April 22, 1994. Azerbaijani opened its embassy in Algeria on November 28, 2014, while the latter opened its diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in January 2015.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.3 million in 2021.

