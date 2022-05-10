Azerbaijan's exports totaled $11.8 billion, with the non-oil sector accounting for $965.5 million in January-April 2022, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan has reported.

During the reported period, non-oil exports increased by $268.6 million, or 38.5 percent, compared to the corresponding period of 2021. Of the total non-oil exports, the export of fruits and vegetables increased by 23.6 percent and amounted to $162.6 million.

Meanwhile, exports of chemical products increased by 9.9 times, aluminum and aluminum products by 90.6 percent, cotton yarn by 19.8 percent, cotton fiber by 6.8 percent, and ferrous metals and their products by 53.3 percent.

Moreover, exports in April 2022 amounted to $3.8 billion dollars. Non-oil exports increased by 22 percent to $238.3 million. At the same time, food exports increased by 6.2 percent over the same month last year to $51.4 million and non-food exports increased by 27.2 percent to $186.9 million.

Azerbaijan's exports totaled $22.2 billion last year, including $2.7 billion in the non-oil sector.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stated that a rise in the non-oil products export is an indicator of the Azerbaijani economy's sustainability, even during the pandemic.

The task is set of sustainable diversification of the economy, and in this regard, it is planned to develop a concept that will contribute to the growth of non-oil exports. The volume of non-oil goods exports is planned to double by 2025.

