By Trend

Foreign citizens spent 158.5 million manat ($93.2 million) in Azerbaijan using bank cards in March 2022, which is 4.7 times or 125 million manat ($73.5 million) more than in the same month last year, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

Foreigners in Azerbaijan made transactions in the amount of 549.7 million manat ($323.3 million) through bank cards in 1Q2022.

Foreign citizens spent 186.5 million manat ($109.7 million) in Azerbaijan using bank cards in February 2022, which is 7.3 times or 161 million manat ($94.7 million) more than in February last year.

