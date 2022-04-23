By Trend

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) continues to hold meetings with local and foreign entrepreneurs in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

According to the statement, Chairman of the Board of the SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov met with the Philippine Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Elena Algabre.

The meeting discussed potential areas of cooperation between the two countries, establishing relations with the relevant SME agencies of the Philippines, as well as the experience of the country in providing support and services to business entities.

According to the State Customs Committee, the trade turnover with the Philippines exceeded $981,500 in the first quarter of 2022, while this figure amounted to $612,400 (an increase of 60.28 percent over the year) in the same period of 2021.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz