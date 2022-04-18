By Trend

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has held an auction to place notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) with a circulation period of 84 days, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to CBAR, nine investors submitted 13 bids during the auction.

The total amount of the bids at nominal prices exceeded 165.6 million manat ($97.4 million).

The average weighted price of one note amounted to slightly over 99.3101 manat or $58.41 (2.98 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBAR.

The volume of placed notes amounted to 30 million manat ($17.6 million) as a result of the auction.

The maturity date of the notes is July 11, 2022.

