The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $7.7 billion in January-February 2022, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

Out of the total turnover, exports amounted to $5.8 billion or 74.7 percent, while imports amounted to $1.9 billion or 25.3 percent. Overall, the country's foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplus of $3.8 billion.

Compared to January-February 2021, the country's foreign trade turnover increased by 1.7 times in actual prices and by 12.8 percent in real terms.

Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade operations with partners in 139 countries. Goods were exported to 91 countries and imported from 130 countries.

During the reported period, exports of non-oil and gas products increased by 39.4 percent in actual terms and by 32.2 percent in real terms and amounted to $461.8 million.

Italy accounted for 39.3 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover, Turkey for 11.8 percent, Russia for 5.1 percent, Ukraine for 4.2 percent and China for 3.9 percent.

The top five countries importing Azerbaijani products were Italy with 51.5 percent of exports, Turkey with 10.4 percent, Israel with 4.4 percent, Ukraine with 4.3 percent, and Greece with 3.4 percent.

In terms of the non-oil and gas products export, the most export volume accounts for Turkey (33.2 percent), Russia (25.8 percent), Georgia (6.1 percent), Switzerland (4.5 percent), and Italy (4.2 percent).

Azerbaijan's top importers are Turkey with 15.8 percent, China with 15.2 percent, Russia with 14.2 percent, Kazakhstan with 7.9 percent, and Germany with 4.5 percent.

