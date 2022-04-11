The leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom has a special gift for its subscribers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. Azercell presents 2GB internet packages to the participants of the special Ramadan campaign in order to create an atmosphere of festivity and joy.

According to the terms of the campaign, Azercell’s prepaid subscribers will be provided a 2GB internet package during Imsak period from April, 9 to May 2, 2022 in accordance with the spirit of Ramadan. In order to receive a gift package, prepaid subscribers need to subscribe for one of the monthly Internet packages (500MB, 1GB, 5GB, 10GB, 30GB, 50GB), or one of "Serbest" tariffs and “GəncOL 6/9” tariffs. The gifted data can be used until May, 2 from 02:00 to 06:00.

More information about the campaign is available on the official website of Azercell Telecom: https://bit.ly/ramazan-campaign-en

Always providing special gifts for its subscribers, Azercell congratulates everyone on the occasion of the month of Ramadan.

---

