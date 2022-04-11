By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Pakistan's BOL Media Group Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh have discussed opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the ICT sector.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the opportunities for organizing training programs for Azerbaijani specialists in Pakistan.

Emphasizing that the digital transformation is on the agenda of the Azerbaijani government, Rashad Nabiyev briefed on the work being done in this field, and the future plans.

In turn, Ayesha Shaikh provided updates on the activities of BOL Media Group.

It was noted that BOL Media Group is a group of companies with over 680 channels broadcasting in 16 languages and over 50 million viewers. Along with this, the company also operates in the ICT sector. BOL Media Group is currently working on establishing a new training center and business platform to increase IT exports to Pakistan.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan cooperate in various fields of economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $11.7 million in 2021.

