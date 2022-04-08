By Trend

Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture has paid subsidies in the amount of 12.1 million manat ($7.1 million) to 6,424 farmers for autumn sowing, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the agency, currently paid subsidies cover about 60,000 hectares of sown area. The amount of subsidies paid from 2021 through 2022 amounted to 151.7 million manat ($89.2 million). The sown areas covered by subsidies exceeded 768,000 hectares.

The subsidies were transferred to the "farmer cards" of agricultural producers. In accordance with the law, farmers can cash out 25 percent of the funds transferred to the card through ATMs while spend 75 percent (non-cash assets) to purchase the fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, seeds and agricultural products.

