By Ayya Lmahamad

Heydar Aliyev International Airport Deputy Director Elnur Zulfigarov has said that the airport is open to all international airlines, according to Trend.

He made the remarks during a press conference on the first FlyArystan flight from Aktau to Baku.

"Today's first FlyArystan flight was scheduled to launch in March 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed. The launch of flights by low-cost companies will allow our citizens to fly at competitive prices," he said.

He recalled that starting April 5, the low-cost Azerbaijani airline Buta Airways begins to operate regular flights on the Baku-Aktau-Baku route.

Furthermore, speaking at a press conference, Kazakh ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov stated that the launch of the flight on the route Aktau-Baku-Aktau will allow Azerbaijan-Kazakh relations to be strengthened.

He added that this will also expand tourism, business contacts, rapprochement and cultural enrichment.

"Our businessmen will be able to fly to each other more often, which will strengthen our economic relations. Stimulates the implementation of investment projects," he said.

The ambassador also stressed that the increase in flights to Kazakhstan will reduce the cost of flights for passengers from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

He noted that in 2022 Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

It should be noted that the first Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan made its first flight on the route Aktau-Baku-Aktau on April 1. The plane landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 01:20 Baku time.

Flights will be operated twice a week - on Fridays and Sundays, and the one-way flight price starts from $54.

According to the schedule, a departure from Aktau both on Fridays and Sundays will be carried out at 01:15 (GMT +5), and arrival in Baku at 01:20 (GMT +4). Departure in the opposite direction from Baku - at 02:20 (GMT +4), and arrival in Aktau - at 04:45 (GMT +5).

