Prospects of the Zangazur corridor for the region have been discussed in Italy’s Naples.

The discussion took place as part of a debate at a study group meeting of the Partnership for Peace Consortium, which was also attended by Ayaz Museyibov, director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication's strategic planning and development department.

During the event, Museyibov briefed on the “growing role of the Zangazur Corridor in regional economic integration and peace”.

He noted that the Zangazur corridor is the most pragmatic and optimal option for regional economic integration and peace in the current realities. In addition, he highlighted that this corridor contributes to the effectiveness of global trade and energy corridors, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, the Southern Gas Corridor, etc.

Economic experts from the region, as well as from Poland, Greece, the U.S., Turkey, Austria, Slovenia and other countries, held scientific discussions on economic cooperation and integration opportunities in the South Caucasus.

They exchanged views on the possible prospects for the Zangazur corridor in economic development and regional integration.

The new opportunities emerging on the geo-economic map of Eurasia after Azerbaijan's glorious victory have created the reality of a complete reorganization of the international transport system. Article 9 of the November 10, 2020, trilateral agreement states that "all economic and transportation links in the region" must be unblocked.

On October 26, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid the foundation for the Zangazur corridor - the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway.

The Zangazur corridor will connect the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the rest of Azerbaijan and will expand transport integration in the South Caucasus. At the same time, the corridor will be the shortest route linking Azerbaijan with Turkey, which will automatically become a profitable alternative for freight traffic from Central Asia to Turkey and Europe, and vice versa. It will be the second direction after the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad which will connect the two countries.

The Zangazur corridor will also become an important link in the East-West and North-South transport corridors, which will significantly increase the importance of Azerbaijan as a transport hub.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has said that practical measures were taken in Azerbaijan in 2021 and are being taken today to implement the Zangazur corridor project.

