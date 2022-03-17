By Sabina Mammadli

Some 1,500 kilometers of roads have been built in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov made the remarks during a plenary session of the parliament's discussion of the Cabinet of Ministers' report on activities in 2021.

The most important issue, he said, was reviving Karabakh and creating the conditions for former internally displaced people to return to their homes.

He also described the further improvement of people's living conditions in other parts of the country as a priority.

Asadov emphasized that a single approach is used in all regions.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan Automobile Roads State Agency published the most recent information on road infrastructure projects completed in the economic regions of Karabakh and East Zangazur.

Fuzuli-Hadrut highway

The12km Fuzuli-Hadrut highway falls under the first technical category and contains four lanes on it.

Forty percent of the earthwork, 23 percent of the paving, and 21 percent of the pipe construction is completed. A 300m stretch of the road has been paved with asphalt concrete.

The road project is expected to be completed in 2022.

Hadrut-Tug-Azykh highway

This 22-km highway falls into the fourth technical category. It has two lanes.

The road surface is being milled, the lower layer of asphalt concrete pavement is being laid on a 2.7-km section, and a new road base is being built on an 800-m section.

The road project is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Barda-Aghdam highway

This 45-km highway falls under the first technical category. It contains four lanes.

Fifty-seven percent of the earthworks, 19 percent of the paving, 45 percent of the pipe construction, and 93 percent of the bridge construction have been completed.

The road construction is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Gubadli-Eyvazli highway

The 28,5-km highway falls under the fourth technical category. There are two lanes on it.

Work on the destruction of rocks and the construction of a subgrade is currently underway. The regulatory expansion of the highway has been completed at the 8th km of the highway.

The road construction is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Gubadli-Mahmudlu-Yazduzu highway

The highway is 26,4 km long and falls under the fourth technical category. There are two lanes on it.

The road planning work is currently underway and is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Road infrastructure in Kalbajar, Lachin

The highway is 726, 3 km long and belongs to the fourth technical category. There are two lanes on it.

Earthworks are completed by 83 percent, road construction and paving by 25 percent, pipe laying by 95 percent, and road sign installation by 82 percent.

The road work is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

New road to bypass Lachin

The highway is 32 km long. It falls under the third technical category. It contains three lanes.

Along with the design of the highway, earthworks and the construction of a subgrade and a bridge are being carried out on sections 13-24 km.

The road works are planned to be completed in 2022.

Lachin Airport

The highway is undergoing construction and mobilization. In addition, drilling and blasting operations are underway to clear a 10-hectare area.

The road construction is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway

The highway is 22 km long and classified as 2-4 technical. There are two lanes on it.

Earthworks on the first 8.5 kilometers and sections 9-22 kilometers of the road have been completed; work on water pipes and pavement is currently underway.

The road construction is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Khudafarin-Gubadli- Lachin highway

The highway is 70,4 kilometers long and falls under the first technical category. There are four lanes on it.

Construction of a subgrade and bridges is underway at 45 km in the direction of Gubadli-Lachin and 14 km in the direction of Khanlig.

Earthworks have been completed in 47 percent of cases, pavement works in 10 percent of cases, pipe laying and underground passage construction in 25 percent of cases, bridge construction in 24 percent of cases, and retaining wall contraction in 22 percent of cases.

Shukurbayli - Jabrayil – Hadrut highway

The highway is 39,7 km long and falls under the first technical category. There are four lanes on it.

Earthworks have been completed in 58 percent of cases, pavement works in 17 percent of cases, pipe laying and underground passageway construction in 64 percent of cases, and bridge construction in 56 percent of cases.

The road construction is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Aghdam-Fuzuli highway

The highway is 64,8 km long, it falls under the first technical category. It contains four lanes.

Earthworks are 3 percent complete, and projecting is also underway.

The road construction is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway

The highway is 81,6 km long, it falls under the first technical category. It contains four-six lanes.

Construction of a subgrade, as well as eight bridges, six tunnels, and five underpasses, is currently underway.

The road construction is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband new highway

The highway is 123,6 km long, it falls under the first technical category. It contains four lanes.

Earthworks are 50 percent complete, pipe laying and underground passageway construction is 35 percent complete, and bridge construction is 48 percent complete.

The road construction is expected to be finished in 2024.

Kalbajar-Lachin highway

The highway is 72,3 km long and is classified as first and second technical. It has two to three lanes and a 9.8-kilometer tunnel.

Earthworks and mobilization efforts are currently underway. Approximately 2 percent of the work has been completed.

The road construction is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway

The highway is 80,7 km long and falls into the first and second technical categories. It has two-three lanes.

Tunnel 1 is 6.3 km long and the Murovdag tunnel is 11.6 km long.

Subgrade construction is currently underway, as is the installation of water pipes in the 12-13 km and 26-28 km areas. Work to relocate existing canals has been completed in sections 8.5 - 8.7 and 12.8 - 13.5 km; water pipe laying has been completed in some areas, and canal construction continues in sections 26 - 26.5 km.

Drilling of 1,857 m was completed at the Murovdag tunnel's entrance and exit. Drilling operations began at the tunnel's exit.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

