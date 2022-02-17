By Ayya Lmahamad

Iveco Truck & Bus director for the Caucasus and Central Asia Roman Smirnov has said that the company is interested in implementing projects in the industrial zones and liberated territories in Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The director also provided an update on the company's activities and future investment plans.

During the meeting, the minister discussed Azerbaijan's favorable business and investment climate, the economic potential of liberated lands, and the country's abundant natural resources. He also emphasized the numerous business opportunities.

The parties also discussed the manufacturing of Iveco buses and special purpose vehicles in the Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park, the establishment of a maintenance center in the Araz valley economic zone industrial park, and the implementation of truck assembly projects.

