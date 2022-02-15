By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan participates in the international food exhibition Gulfood 2022, held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, the Economy Ministry has reported.

The products of Azerbaijani companies are presented at a single national stand "Made in Azerbaijan" organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) with the support of the Economy Ministry.

Such products of 15 local companies as fruit juices, tea, fruits and vegetables, hazelnuts, canned foods, confectionery, etc., are presented at the fair.

During the exhibition, which will last five days, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will demonstrate their products, as well as discuss business opportunities and new possibilities for cooperation with businessmen from other countries.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s export-oriented products are presented at the International Food Exhibition Gulfood for the sixth time.

According to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

