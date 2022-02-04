By Ayya Lmahamad

AzerGold CJSC Board Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov has said that the company has increased gold and silver production by 11 and 55 percent, respectively, in 2021.

Ibrahimov noted that last year, AzerGold produced 61,500 ounces of gold and 134,000 ounces of silver.

"These figures increased by 2.5 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively, compared to 2020," he said.

He added that last year the work on production, sales, geological exploration, and other areas was performed ahead of target and on time in the framework of the strategic goals.

At the same time, the board chairman stressed that the potential of non-ferrous metal reserves in the Azerbaijani liberated territories will play a big role in the further development of this sector.

“The initial research launched by our company in 2021 in Tutkhun gold deposit will contribute to the social and economic development of not only Kalbajar region, but also the Eastern Zangazur economic region as a whole,” he said.

The AzerGold CJSC is a national mining company, which was established on February 11, 2016, under the presidential decree.

