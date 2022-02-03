By Sabina Mammadli

The national brand "Made in Azerbaijan" has been introduced to international customers through the Azexport.az internet portal, Aykhan Gadashov, the portal's director, has said.

Initially, edible and non-edible Azerbaijani products were integrated into these portals.

Azexport.az will now present the brand's products to international buyers under a single name due to the strict control of sales processes and high-quality requirements at these sites. He went on to say that previously, local entrepreneurs were given individual accounts, he added.

The project manager noted that sales are primarily aimed at the markets of Israel, Japan, China, Taiwan, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and European countries.

“We also plan to integrate the products of small and medium-sized businesses into these portals with the support of government agencies. Entrepreneurs interested in cooperation can submit their applications through the portal: https://azexport.az,” Gadashov said.

Gadashov stated at the same conference that trade turnover on e-commerce platforms in Azerbaijan increased by 68 percent in 2021 compared to 2020. He also stated that the number of bank cards in the country has increased.

According to him, the rise in these indicators is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The online purchases worth more than $7 billion were made in Azerbaijan in 2021, which is by $3.3 billion or 68 percent more than in 2020,” Gadashov said.

It should be noted that Azexport was created under the Azerbaijani presidential order "On the creation of a single database of goods produced in Azerbaijan" dated September 21, 2016.

In its first 60 months of operation, the Azexport portal fulfilled orders for the delivery of Azerbaijani products to 145 countries totaling $2.72 billion.

“The number of bank cards reached 11.04 million in Azerbaijan as of late December 2021, which also contributes to the growth of e-commerce,” Gadashov said.

On October 5, 2016, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree aimed at promoting local non-oil sector products in foreign markets under the brand name "Made in Azerbaijan". This decree covers ten different mechanisms, namely the implementation of assistance measures to promote the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand abroad and stimulate exports.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz