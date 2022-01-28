By Trend

The overall number of payments carried out via Apple Pay in Azerbaijan amounted to 1.1 million over last two months and their value exceeded 30 million manat ($17.6 million), CBA executive director Farid Osmanov said, Trend reports.

Osmanov made the statement during a press conference held on January 28.

He said Azerbaijan is interested on introducing more non-contact payment methods in the country.

It is forecast that Google Pay and Samsung Pay will also be integrated in Azerbaijan before the end of this year, he added.

