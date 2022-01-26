By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani businessmen have reached preliminary agreements on new cooperation within the 28th International Trade Food and Beverage Exhibition, held in Turkey’s Antalya on January 18-21.

Thus, the producers of jams and vegetable oils have reached preliminary distribution agreements with the Turkish companies.

Saffron producers have reached preliminary agreements on the export of local saffron and saffron products to the Arab countries. In addition, dried fruit producers have reached preliminary agreements on the export of dried persimmons to Turkey’s market.

It should be noted that 15 representatives of the Azerbaijani micro and small businesses presented their products at the special stand, organized by the Agency for Small and Medium Business Development.

The “Made in Azerbaijan” stand displayed dried fruits, vegetable oils, fruit juices, tea, berries, saffron and saffron products, sweets, chocolate, and other products.

At the exhibition, more than 450 entrepreneurs from 81 regions of Turkey and 50 foreign countries represented their products and services.

According to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

