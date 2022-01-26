By Trend

The cotton yield reached 28.5 centners per hectare thanks to the work of the corresponding state structures and farmers in Azerbaijan in 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said on Jan. 26 at an event dedicated to the development of cotton cultivation, Trend reports.

Karimov said that although the yield was lower than in previous years, some districts maintained and increased it.

“The cotton yield exceeded 30 centners per hectare in Aghjabadi, Neftchala, Yevlakh, and Tartar districts,” the minister said. “The average yield reached 36.9 centners per hectare in Salyan district.”

