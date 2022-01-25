By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku and Tehran have signed a protocol on the construction of a new bridge over the Astarachay River on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, Trend has reported.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov and Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated that the construction of a new road bridge will be completed by the end of the year.

"Today the laying of the foundation of the bridge will take place, which will be built and put into operation in a short time, namely by the end of this year," he said.

Cooperation in liberated lands reconstruction

Moreover, Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Rostam Ghasemi noted that Iran, within the framework of cooperation with Azerbaijan, will contribute to the reconstruction of the country's liberated territories.

"I am confident that relations between the people of our countries will continue to develop. Iran is interested in strengthening ties with neighboring countries, in particular with friendly Azerbaijan," he said.

In this context, Mustafayev also stated that Iranian companies are planning to be involved in the restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands.

Industrial parks

Mustafayev added that the branch of the Iranian Tractor Manufacturing Plant based in Tabriz city may become a resident of the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park in Azerbaijan.

He added that bilateral cooperation in the transport field opens up new opportunities for Azerbaijan.

"We have launched a new format of cooperation in the new geopolitical realities created after the Azerbaijani territories’ liberation. The Azerbaijani government, despite that our territories were completely destroyed, is pursuing a policy of peace and development of relations with all neighbors," he said.

During the meeting, it was noted the next meeting of the Iranian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission is planned to be held in early March this year.

After liberating its lands from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over a 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border. The re-establishment of control over the state border opened up new prospects for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Iran's trade turnover in 2020 was $339.1 million. In the first 11 months of 2021, this figure was $390.4 million.

