Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC and Russia's Tatarstan Grid Company OJSC have signed an agreement on cooperation in the energy sector.

The agreement was signed by Azerishig's Board Chairman Vugar Akhmedov and Grid Company's General Director Ilshat Fardiyev, during the discussions of the use of digital technologies in electrical networks.

"The signing of this document opens up wide opportunities for mutual cooperation - the application of best practices and the exchange of experience between specialists of both companies," Fardiyev said.

In turn, Vugar Akhmadov thanked the Grid Company staff for the warm welcome and the rich program of the visit, expressing confidence in the further successful development of bilateral relations.

As part of a working visit to Tatarstan, the Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the work done in several branches of the Grid Company, and in the EnergoDevelopment engineering center and PromEnergo LLC, enterprises belonging to the national energy cluster.

An excursion was organized for the delegation members to the control room of the Centralized Dispatch System of the Kazan Electric Networks, where they were extensively informed about the two-level grid control system, new features of remote control and monitoring of the power grid.

The delegation members also got acquainted with the results of the Energia production system introduced by the company, and inspected the company's Grid Control Center, which was refurbished in accordance with the reform, and praised the effectiveness of SK-11, a modern SCADA control system in the power system.

Azerbaijan and Russia have mutual cooperation in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. More than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan participated in a number of international exhibitions held in Russia. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner. Additionally, Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia. The country ranked first in supplies of fresh and chilled tomatoes.

Russia also played a prominent role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict resolution. The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh that along with seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

