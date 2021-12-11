By Trend

At the initial stage, it is planned to invest 20-25 million manats ($11.8-14.7 million) in the Agdam industrial park, and in the medium-term strategy - 100 million manats ($58.8 million), acting chairman of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev said at a briefing on the work done in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and industrial zones in Karabakh, Trend reports.

"But these numbers may change as business plans are analyzed," he said.

According to Nureyev, new logistics companies are expected to open here, since the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" is strategically located on logistics lines, especially near the Zangazur corridor.

"We already have the first resident. There are also business entities applying for a residence permit in the Araz Valley Economic Zone," the chairman of the Agency added.

