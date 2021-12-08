By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) President Rovnag Abdullayev and TOTAL Energies President for exploration and production Arnaud Breuillac have discussed bilateral cooperation within the Absheron project.

During the meeting, Breuillac described regular business meetings with the SOCAR management as an indicator of the great importance TOTAL Energies attaches to the Absheron project and cooperation with Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that the Absheron field is one of the largest fields TOTAL Energies has been involved in recently.

SOCAR President Abdullayev said that the Absheron field could become the largest gas field discovered in Azerbaijan in recent years, stressing that the deepest well in the Caspian Sea was drilled as part of the project.

He noted that the new generation drilling rig named after Heydar Aliyev is mainly involved in drilling at the Absheron field, noting that this drilling rig is of great importance for other companies operating in the Caspian Sea.

The parties discussed various aspects of more effective project management, new technological solutions and prospects for cooperation in the renewable energy field.

The operator of the project is Joint Operating Company Absheron Petroleum, a joint venture of SOCAR Absheron (50 percent) and TOTAL E&P Absheron (50 percent).

The Absheron field is located in the Caspian Sea at a depth of 500 meters. The field’s reserves are estimated at 350 billion cubic meters of gas and 45 million tons of condensate.

