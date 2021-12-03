By Trend

Azerbaijan’s liberated territories have 3-5 types of renewable energy - hydro, geothermal, solar, wind energy, and bioenergy potential, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Tabriz Ammayev said during the panel discussions of the UNEC Economic Forum, Trend reports.

“Part of Azerbaijan’s internal water resources is formed in the liberated territories. Tartarchay, Khakarichay, and their tributaries have high hydropower potential,” he said.

Ammayev also noted that the construction of a power plant is underway, which will be able to provide more than 110 houses with electricity.

“In addition, a number of small power plants were commissioned in Sugovushan and in a number of other districts. According to initial estimates, we will be able to generate 7,200 megawatts of energy using solar panels. The potential of wind farms shows that we will be able to generate over 100 MW of energy,” he added.

