By Trend

A draft law on amending the law "On State Duty" was discussed at the plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) in the third reading, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

According to the amendment, state duties for a combination of numbers or letters on state registration plates issued to vehicles are changed in the following order:

States duties increase for numbers on state registration plates, including:

- 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007,008, 009:

- various series - from 1,500 manats ($882.61) to 2,000 manats ($1,177);

- the same series - from 2,500 manats ($1,471) to 3,000 manats ($1,765;

100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900:

- various series: from 1,000 manats ($588) to 1,500 manats ($882.61),

- the same series: from 1,500 manats ($882.61) to 2,000 manats ($1,177);

111, 222, 333, 444, 555, 666, 777, 888, 999:

- various series: from 500 manats ($294) to 1,000 manats ($588),

- the same series: from 1,000 manats ($588) to 1,500 manats ($882.61).

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the last, third reading.

