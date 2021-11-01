By Trend

Many state duties in Azerbaijan were established 15 years ago and have remained unchanged since then, Deputy Finance Minister Azer Bayramov said, Trend reports on Nov. 1.

Bayramov made the remark during discussions of amendments to the law “On state duty” at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee for economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship.

According to him, inflation has brought the need for the revision of state duties in the country.

The amendments envisage an increase in the amount of some state duties and the introduction of new ones.

