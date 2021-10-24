By Trend

Japan is showing great interest in participating in rebuilding and starting a business in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region (previously liberated from Armenian occupation), Vice-President of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Vugar Zeynalov told Trend.

According to him, about 40 investors and entrepreneurs from Japan have visited Azerbaijan in 2021.

"They are mainly interested in investing in agriculture. The visits of Japanese investors to Azerbaijan contribute to their acquaintance with existing projects and specific regions where they are already being implemented or may be implemented. At the same time, Azerbaijani companies during such visits to our country get the opportunity to build business relations," Zeynalov said.

He added that Japanese entrepreneurs are showing interest in building business in Azerbaijan for production and export of tobacco, hazelnuts, fruits and drinks made from them and jams.

"Our confederation provides broad information to Japanese entrepreneurs about the opportunities in the liberated territories of the country, the investment climate and legislation in this area," Zeynalov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz