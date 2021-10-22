For continuous application of transparency strategy during the operation period, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leading mobile operator of the country, was once again awarded with ISO 37001:2016 Anti-bribery Management Systems standard of compliance.

The surveillance audit conducted by the Turkish company of Denetik International Certification and Surveillance Services, accredited by ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board), the largest accreditation body in the United States once again revealed that, Azercell's anti-corruption program meets all the applicable requirements.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been implementing a proactive anti-bribery program for several years so far. The program seeks to not only prevent corruption in all areas of the company's activities, but also tackle the promotion of ethical conduct and organization of trainings for employees. The requirements of these standards include the application of financial and non-financial control, the establishment of communication channels to report corruption, the investigation of violations, verification of cooperating business entities, measures to reduce the risk of corruption in such entities, etc.

During the certificates award ceremony, Shirin Aliyeva, the director of Legal, Ethics and Compliance Department of Azercell, stressed about strict adherence to anti-corruption procedures at the company: “A detailed evaluation of the measures taken to prevent corruption confirms that Azercell is a company with an international reputation and a high corporate culture. Notably, last year Azercell was the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to receive this certificate. After successfully passing all the stages of surveillance audit conducted by international experts this year, the mobile operator maintained the certified status and was honored with a new certificate”.

It is worth mentioning that, ISO 37001 standard was published in 2016 by International Standardization Organization and is the only anti-bribery standard recognized in the world.

