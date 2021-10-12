12 October 2021 18:30 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Azerbaijan plans to build 10 and repair more than 20 water reservoirs by 2022, Deputy Chairman of Melioration and Water Economy OJSC Rafig Aslanov said at the Azerbaijani-German forum on the topic "Sustainable Development of Water Infrastructure in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.
According to Aslanov, Azerbaijan has about 43 agricultural parks with a total area of 200,000 hectares, more than 60,000 hectares of which are newly irrigated areas.
