By Trend

Azerbaijan plans to build 10 and repair more than 20 water reservoirs by 2022, Deputy Chairman of Melioration and Water Economy OJSC Rafig Aslanov said at the Azerbaijani-German forum on the topic "Sustainable Development of Water Infrastructure in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Aslanov, Azerbaijan has about 43 agricultural parks with a total area of ​​200,000 hectares, more than 60,000 hectares of which are newly irrigated areas.

---

