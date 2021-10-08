By Trend

The global significance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line is constantly growing, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting of the Transport and Communications Council, Trend reports.

According to Erdogan, colossal work is being done in the field of transport and communications and many positive changes are taking place.

Noting the growing importance of the BTK as an alternative line in the context of global trade, Turkey’s President said that thanks to the BTK, uninterrupted railway communication between Western Europe and the most remote regions of Asia has become a reality.

"We are expanding these opportunities using the resources at our disposal. We want everyone to benefit from these projects," Erdogan added.

