By Trend

Russia has invited Azerbaijani businesses to participate in the opening ceremony of the first online exhibition of Russian goods and services (Russian On-Line Tradeshow), Ruslan Mirsayapov, Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to the trade representative, the Russian Export Center (REC) will provide the Azerbaijani partners of the companies participating in the exhibition with all available tools of financial and non-financial support for the REC.

“This presentation and the online exhibition itself will be interesting and useful for Azerbaijani companies looking for reliable and trusted suppliers from Russia. REC conducted a thorough selection of participating companies in preparation for the opening of the exhibition,” Mirsayapov said.

The trade representative added that more than 500 Russian exporting companies will present their products at the online exhibition.

The Russian On-Line Tradeshow will take place between October 4-17, 2021.

