Rovshan Sadigbayli, the new Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and other international organizations based in Vienna, has presented his credentials to LI Yong, the Director General of UNIDO, Trend reports citing the UNIDO.

The two discussed the results of the ongoing projects implemented by UNIDO in Azerbaijan and agreed to finalize a five-year Cooperation Framework.

The new document, which supersedes the previous Framework Programme on Cooperation signed in 2014, will further strengthen the partnership and foster joint activities in a set of key priority areas, including Industry 4.0, environmental sustainability, and renewable energy.

Two highlights of UNIDO’s cooperation with Azerbaijan are the participation in the EU4Environment Programme in which UNIDO’s focus is on mainstreaming resource efficiency and circular economy practices in the industrial sector in Azerbaijan; and the Digital Education and Innovation Centre, funded by the Government of Slovenia, which aims to develop an innovation ecosystem and support infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

