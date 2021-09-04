By Trend

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan has digitalized 103 services as to date, which is two-third of the total volume of provided services, the ministry’s head Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports on Sept.4.

According to Babayev, within the instructions from President Ilham Aliyev, in recent years, an extensive program of e-government in the field of labor, employment, social protection, security has been implemented, and significant progress was achieved in this area.

"The program allows to reduce contacts between the officials and the citizens, increase transparency and ensure modernization of management and services, as well as the effectiveness and accessibility of the services for the citizens," he noted.

"In recent years, the range of e-services of the ministry has expanded by several times, and provision of services to the citizens through a ‘single window’ system in the centers of DOST [Agency for Sustainable and Operative Social Provision]," the official added.

Besides, according to him, from January through June 2021 the ministry has provided 15 million online services and issued 400,000 reference documents. Thus, 120,000 pensions, allowances and stipends were assigned, releasing the citizens from the need to apply to any structure for collection and presentation of documents.

"It’s necessary to specify the value of the e-sosial portal which provides the citizens with access to all the collected social information about them, and also allows them to follow the provision of their social rights," he further said.

"Any person can download applications for the Android and iOS operating systems. Number of the portal’s active users already exceeds one million, and this number is constantly growing," concluded Babayev.

