By Ayya Lmahamad

The number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan increased by 3.9 percent in the first six months of 2021 and reached 640,401, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on August 5.

"During the same period, the number of VAT payers increased by 8.9 percent to 31,738, while the number of registered business facilities increased by 5.8 percent and reached 176.794," Jabbarov added.

The minister emphasized that the restoration of Azerbaijan's economic activity is accompanied by an increase in the number of business entities.

Earlier the minister said that the country's economy is steadily recovering at a rapid pace. Jabbarov said that elimination of the consequences of COVID-19, restoration of economic activity and business will be the country’s main priorities in 2021. In addition, speaking at the conference on “Tax system I the post-pandemic period” he added that the reintegration of the liberated territories into the economy and realization of the region’s economic potential will be an important factor in accelerating Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development.

