By Trend

Azerbaijani A-Group insurance company has been included in the register of insurers entitled to carry out activity within the 'Green Card' system, Trend reports on Aug. 4 with reference to the Compulsory Insurance Bureau of Azerbaijan.

Thus, 14 insurance companies in Azerbaijan have the right to operate within the Green Card system.

Such insurance companies as Ata Sigorta, Ateshgah Sigorta, Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance Company, AzSigorta, State Insurance Commerce Company of Azerbaijan, Baku Sigorta, Gunay Sigorta Silk Way Insurance, Meqa Sigorta, Nakhchivan Sigorta, Pasha Sigorta, Qala Sigorta and Xalq Sigorta have been the insurers-members of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau within the Green Card system until now.

The Green Card international vehicle liability insurance system has been operating since 1951. Its main goal is to settle claims of victims of road accidents committed with the participation of foreign motorists, in accordance with the national legislation of the country where the accident occurred.

According to the agreement "On the green card", an insurance policy for motor third party liability issued in any country participating in the agreement is valid in the territory of another country that is a member of this agreement.

The national bureaus of the Green Card are part of a single organization - the Council of Insurance Bureau headquartered in Brussels, which operates under the auspices of the Working Group on Road Transport of the Inland Transport Committee of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

