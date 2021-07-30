By Trend

The foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) have grown by more than 2 percent since the beginning of 2021, reaching $6.5 billion, Chairman of the CBA board Elman Rustamov said, Trend reports.

According to Rustamov, the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves are also growing.

"Since the beginning of the year, strategic foreign exchange reserves have exceeded $52.2 billion. All these factors show the stability of our national currency," the CBA chairman said.

On July 30, the CBA Board decided to keep the discount rate at 6.25 percent. The next decision on the discount rate will be made on September 17.

