By Trend

The transfer of beekeeping farms to the pastures of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district liberated from the Armenian occupation has been completed, the Working Group on Economic Issues operating under the Coordination Headquarters established in connection with the centralized solution of the issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation told Trend.

A total of 4,068 bee colonies were transferred to the liberated territories within the pilot project, including 531 bee colonies from 15 beekeeping farms to Lachin pastures.

Before the beginning of the project implementation, the necessary preparatory work was carried out together with the relevant local executive bodies, the selected territories and sites were again inspected.

The National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan gave the appropriate consultations to the entrepreneurs in the Goygol district center. The beekeeping farms were transferred with the participation of employees of the Interior Ministry.

The department for control over land use, organizing and monitoring in the field of animal husbandry of the Ministry of Agriculture regularly monitors the activity of sheep and beekeeping farms transferred to Lachin, citizens' compliance with the rules which are applied in those places.

The liberated Lachin district has great potential for the development of beekeeping. The plant resources of the district from the point of view of the development of beekeeping are being assessed.

The Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, is led by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Samir Nuriyev.

