Some 32.3 million manat ($19 million) from the privatization of state property was transferred to the Azerbaijani state budget during the first six months of 2021, Trend reports referring to the statement of State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy in Twitter.

Over 7.3 million manat ($4.3 million) was transferred to the budget for renting state property while the six-month forecast was fulfilled by 134.2 percent in the reporting period.

The revenues to the state budget from rent increased by 58.7 percent compared to the same period of last year.

The State Service on Property Issues transferred 10.3 million manat ($6.05 million) to the budget from the rent of state property during 2020.

