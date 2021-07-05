By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Central Asian country Kyrgyzstan have reached an agreement to bring bilateral relations to a new level.

During the meeting held between Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, the sides agreed to boost ties by activating the work of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, and by paying attention to the issues of mutual exports and imports of goods and products from Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

Noting the growth of mutual trade turnover by 67 percent over the past five months, the sides emphasized the plans to intensify this area of cooperation.

The measures to bring the bilateral relations to a new level also include consideration of resuming direct flights on the Baku-Bishkek route, creation of joint investment fund, sharing of Azerbaijani experience of the creation of the Alat Free Economic Zone and sending the relevant expert group to Kyrgyzstan.

The completion of the construction of a recreation park and a secondary school in Bishkek through the funds of Azerbaijan, the establishment of the Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Baku and interaction and cooperation on the possible supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Kyrgyzstan are also among the measures aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.

Furthermore, Kazakbayev expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the provision of humanitarian assistance in the form of medical supplies in April 2020.

Likewise, the parties expressed readiness to continue active cooperation in all spheres between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the minister expressed interest in relating Azerbaijan’s experience on issues of attracting investments, fight against corruption and criminality, reforms in public administration and the judicial system.

High on the agenda of the meeting were current issues of bilateral, political-diplomatic, trade-economic and socio-humanitarian relations.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan amounted to $5.4 million in 2020. In addition, the trade turnover amounted to $3.6 million in the first five months of 2021.

